Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home and Family Ministries closing offices due to Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MONROE, La. (The News Star) – Our partners at The News Star report Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home and Family Ministries is joining efforts to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

All administrative offices on the Monroe campus will be closed from March 21 through April 5.

The goal is to reduce the exposure that residents and staff have to the virus.

Read more about this story here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.