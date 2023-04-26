LOUISIANA. (KTVE/KARD) — The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service has given approval to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and the Department of Education to distribute a fourth round of pandemic EBT to eligible children for the current school year, summer, and for child care.

Louisiana is one of over half of the states that has been authorized to issue P-EBT for the current school year. DCFS has issued over $1.14 Billion in P-EBT benefits to more than $1.2 Million children since 2020.

The state will begin disbursing benefits to children ages K-12 in eligible households in early May, with child care and summer benefits being issued in late summer. In a statement about the renewed benefits, DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks said,

“”Worrying about how to feed your children is a burden that is all too real to many Louisiana families. P-EBT benefits go a long way to supporting families, and we’re pleased to issue these benefits again this year, but we know it doesn’t cover the entire food need. That’s why we’re advising parents and other neighbors to call 211 to find out about SNAP, WIC, food pantries and other resources that can really make a difference for families and their children.”

To find out more about your child’s eligibility and benefit amounts, go to dcfs.la.gov.