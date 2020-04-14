Louisiana airports to receive $83.75 Million to help respond to COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award over $83 million to 55 airports in Louisiana to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding comes as part of the CARES Act and provides $10 billion nation-wide to airports. The money will support continuing operations and will help replace lost revenue due to the decline in passenger flights.
Airports receiving funds in our area include the Monroe Regional Airport, John H Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport, Jonesboro Airport, and more.
Below is a list of local airports that will receive funding and how much they will receive.
- Morehouse Memorial – $30,000
- Union Parish — $30,000
- Jena – $20,000
- Jonesboro – $20,000
- Jonesville – $20,000
- Byerley – $1,000
- Monroe Regional – $2,000,813
- Kelly-Dumas – $30,000
- John H Hooks Jr Memorial – $30,000
- Ruston Regional – $69,000
- Vicksburg Tallulah Regional – $30,000
- Concordia Parish – $30,000
- David G Joyce – $1,000
- Winnsboro Municipal – $30,000
Click here to see all of the airports across Louisiana that will receive funding.
