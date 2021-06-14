Louisiana AG says Carjackings are on the rise in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to attorney general Jeff Landry New Orleans has seen an increase in carjackings to 120.6% percent compared to this time last year. Monroe residents urge you to be extra careful with your vehicle.

Cole Hance, a Monroe resident says, “Lock your vehicle and don’t leave things in your vehicle that you wouldn’t want taken.”

Although there is an increase in carjackings in New Orleans, Monroe resident Cole Hance knows citizens that have had their cars stolen here in Monroe.

Cole Hance “I was aware that my old boss’s vehicle had gotten stolen, but he found the vehicle within three days they had only taken the money and his pistol out of it, and then a girl I know on social media she had her truck stole[SIC], but they found it the next day and they had just the money taken out of it”

Carjackings and auto theft are two things that citizens should be aware of this summer. Monroe’s Chief of Police Victor Zordan says the carjacking trend can become more common in Monroe.

Chief Zordan says, “The New Orleans area has seen a significant increase in carjacking, and we need to be prepared for it as well, it can travel up here just as easily, easily as not.”

There are multiple ways you can defend yourself from being the victim of a carjacking, Chief Zordan suggests that you should be as cautious as possible when around your car.

Chief Zordan went on to say, “Be safe, practice safety all the time, it becomes second nature to you, so when an event happens especially a traumatic event like a carjacking, you’re prepared mentally and not just become a victim[SIC].”