Frank Losonsky, original member of The Flying Tigers, has passed away

MONROE, La. – According to the AVG Flying Tigers Association, Frank Losonsky, an original member of the 14th Air Force has passed away.

An official with the AVG Flying Tigers Association confirmed his passing on social media.

Frank Losonsky was the CEO of the association and most notably an original member of the 14th Air Force nicknamed The Flying Tigers.

Frank and his son, Terry, wrote a book about Frank’s time in China with Chennault’s Flying Tigers called “Flying Tiger: A Crew Chief’s Story”.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

