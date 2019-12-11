LOPA hosts a Tree of Life event for organ donors and recipients

The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency hosted its Tree of Life event at the Glenwood Regional Medical Center today.

During the event, donor recipients hang ornaments on the tree to symbolize how much it means to have people sign up to be organ donors.

Families of donors also showed up to hang ornaments for their loved ones.

Some participants even made special ornaments with names written on them.

LOPA’s donations services coordinator Cindy Perkins, says the Tree of Life is the perfect way to represent both donors and recipients and that today’s event is simply a thank you to those who have donated their organs.

There are 2,000 people in Louisiana who are waiting for an organ transplant, and every ten minutes a name is added to the waiting list.

