Lone Wa worship center donates food to the community

MONROE, La (08/08/20) — Lone Wa Worship Center in Monroe handed out boxes of food for the community to provide for those in need. Rice, beans, potatoes, and other nonperishable items were included in each box.

Worship members say people started lining up early and even though they were supposed to start at 10 AM, they started handing out food two hours early. Inside each box was information about the church and a 23rd Psalm that worship members say is a reminder of hope.

“In the 23rd Psalm, David said that the Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want. So we just wanna make sure that even in this pandemic time, that people know and appreciate the fact that the Lord is our Shepherd and he will provide,” said Charles Jones, Assistant Pastor at Lone Wa Worship Center.

Lone Wa Worship Center says they will be giving out food donations again in a few weeks; For information on that, you can go to their Facebook page.