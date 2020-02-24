Log truck overturns on eastbound Cheniere Ramp

WEST MONROE, La. — Louisiana State Police are currently working a vehicle accident after a log truck overturns.

The accident appears to have happened around 4:30 PM on Monday afternoon at the eastbound Cheniere Exit ramp along Interstate 20.

No injuries have been reported so far.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

