MONROE, La. (AP) — A $25 million facility for juvenile offenders deemed to be “high risk” is being built in northeast Louisiana. The new facility is going up at the site of the Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe.

The News-Star reports that the Swanson center has a history of escapes and violence. A new law requires the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections to sort juveniles into low-, medium- and high-risk categories based on medical, educational and psychological assessments.

Critics of putting the new facility at Swanson include those who point to its history of security breaches. The state Office of Juvenile Justice says the new facility is designed to be easier to secure.