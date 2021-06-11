Location, location, location: Peach Festival Rodeo has a new home

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston rodeo is part of the Peach Festival and has been here for 32 years now. This is the first year it’s at a new location, but it is the same family friendly event that both parents and children have been taken to their entire lives.

“It’s all about family in the community this is another way to get all the community and all the kids together because there’s lots of things for the kids to do out here” said Priscilla Soignier, a patron of the event.

“Over all the years all the years that I’ve been coming. It’s a true family event” added Brandon Voss, another patron.