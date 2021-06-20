Locals celebrate Father’s Day in Richwood

Richwood, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– It was a beautiful day in Richwood where people didn’t just celebrate Father’s Day, but also peace and joy in the community.

“We’re trying to create something positive to keep here in Richwood. Bring it back to Richwood. What you see is what you get, something nice in the Town of Richwood,” Tyrone Dickens, K9 event organizer, said.

Dickens said there is also an opportunity to support local vendors and help generate extra income back to the community.

“So, we’re trying to generate money like I did for Bastrop. We’re trying to generate money back to Richwood, and Monroe area hotels, sell out, food as you can see right behind me. We’re trying to do a lot of things in the town of Richwood because Richwood is a legend, and we want to bring the legend back to town. Small, peaceful, everybody is fun,” Dickens said.

Creed&Creed Law Firm was the main sponsor of the event making this Father’s day celebration possible in Richwood.

“It’s also an opportunity to come together as a community and particularly celebrate Father’s Day, grandfathers, father figures, and have them come out and enjoy with their family and friends. It’s a little bit hot, but we got plenty of water, and again I want to wish everybody a Happy Father’s Day,” Christian Creed said.

Local musicians also made an appearance bringing Jazz and Hip-Hop to the event.

“That’s why I’m here, I’m here to help my brother, man and he’s going to be successful,” Rodney Taylor, The Mule Man, said.

Tyron Dickens said bringing smiles and joy to his people is what motivates him to keep doing what he does for his community.