Locals celebrate energy crews restoring electricity after Hurricane Laura

On Thursday, August 27th, Hurricane Laura blew through the Twin Cities as a category one storm.. leaving thousands in the dark. For some, that darkness lasted for days.

“Whenever a storm comes through like this, he packs up and heads out. You wave bye and you may not see him for a number of weeks,” says Morgan McCallister. His father was a lineman. He and his wife Kelly wanted to thank the energy crews who have traveled from far and wide to help storm-damaged areas find the light. So they organized a night of prayer and people showed up to show their appreciation.

“They keep on going, they’re concerned about getting our electricity back on and getting us living normal lives again,” says Steve Sistrunk. He and his wife Lori were at Thursday night’s event. Not only do they have a son who’s a lineman, but the profession runs in Lori’s family.

“My dad worked for Entergy for 40 years, so I understand as a child what sacrifices were made… we just want them to know we love and appreciate them and that we’ve been praying for them daily,” says Lori.

The energy crews are expected to head out of the area over the weekend.