Local world War II veteran celebrates his 97th birthday

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This is courage with a whole lot of smiles. Solomon Archie Scott, now 97 years young.

He’s a modest guy, but his family will never forget how he put his life on the line for America during World War II.

In Archie’s trophy case, you see a picture of him in his younger years, along with merits and achievements – including the purple heart.

Archie’s lifelong achievements make him part of a special club – not just for being 97 years old, but being a World War Vet still with us. Not many are still around from the fight between 1939 and 1945.

So his family, including little Archie are all grateful they get to spend more time with their piece of history.