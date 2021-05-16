Local woman makes desperate escape from a moving vehicle after domestic dispute

MONROE, La (KARD/KTVE) — On the evening of Saturday 5-15, Monroe Police Department officers arrived at the scene of a domestic disturbance Jackson Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they encountered the victim who described a verbal altercation with her fiancee, 29-year-old Cody Landrem that escalated quickly.

Per the arrest report, the victim claimed that when she was trying to remove personal items from Landrem’s truck following the argument, he took off with her in the vehicle. She reportedly asked Landrem to stop the vehicle several times, and when she would attempt to get out, he began accelerating again.

Landrem allegedly went so far as to run over a stop sign at the intersection of Jackson and South Grand Street to keep the vehicle from stopping. Eventually the victim was able to escape the vehicle at the corner of Jackson Street and Standifer Avenue, only to be struck in the back by the vehicle’s back right tire. The victim was then transported to a local hospital due to her injuries.

When officers questioned Landrem about the altercation, he allegedly claimed that he was speeding, but wasn’t going to leave the victim at any location despite her wanting to exit the vehicle.

It was also discovered that the victim already had an active protective order against Landrem, which he was in violation of.

Landrem was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Careless Operation

Vehicular Negligent Injuring

False Imprisonment

Violation Of Protective Order

Landrem’s bond has been set at $250.