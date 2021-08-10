Local woman arrested after allegedly attempting to run over two pedestrians

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday August 9, officers from the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance occurring on the 500 block of Wilmuth Street.

Upon their arrival, officers found a female victim trapped between two cars. Per the arrest report, witnesses at the scene stated that the suspect, 23-year-old Hailey Bolton, appeared to be attempting to run over two pedestrians with her vehicle.

Witnesses claimed that Bolton’s vehicle hit a parked car which pushed it into another parked car, trapping the victim between both vehicles.

The victim was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital and was reported to be having severe injuries to the pelvis. The incident also caused damaged to both vehicles involved.

Officers eventually located Bolton at a home on Wilmuth Street where she advised that the two pedestrians were walking to her house to fight her. She then claimed that the victim in the incident slapped the hood of her car as Bolton was driving, when her car eventually lost control and she struck the parked car.

Bolton was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and one count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property.