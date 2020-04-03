Local Wal-greens makes a statement regarding their closing

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – We are committed to providing a safe environment for our customers and team members. Walgreens was notified Wednesday, April 1 that a team member who works in a West Monroe, LA store has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual has not been in the store since Monday, March 30.

In accordance with our established protocols and CDC guidance, we took immediate action to temporarily close the store for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises. We promptly notified and followed the guidance from the state public health department. We have contacted impacted individuals who may be at risk and they are self-quarantined.

The store is expected to reopen today and patients can visit the nearby Walgreens located at 5349 Cypress St. in West Monroe, LA for their prescription needs.

Customers with questions can contact the health department to learn more.

