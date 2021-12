MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The PEEP, Inc. tutoring service in Monroe will host their 22nd Annual Christmas Give-away. According to PEEP, they have been giving out bikes since 1999 and this year will be no different. This year’s recipients will get bikes and the food needed to make a holiday meal.

PEEP says they will deliver bikes to Primetime Headstart children on Saturday, December 18th, starting at 11:00 a.m. at Benoit Recreation Center located at 1700 Oaklawn Street in Monroe.