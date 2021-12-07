Local Toy Drive in Need of Bicycles

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Creed & Creed is partnering with Firehouse Subs in Monroe to give back to families in need this holiday season with a toy drive.

The toy drive will take place on December 18 in Tallulah where families will receive toys and bicycles. This is the second year Creed & Creed and Firehouse are teaming up for the Christmas Season. Right now, the toy drive is in need of 40 more bikes to reach its goal of giving back to 100 families in Northeast Louisiana. They hope to reach the goal by December 18, but will accept donations until Christmas.

“These families otherwise might not be able to have a Christmas or provide for their children so we are really committed to putting smiles on children’s faces and helping folks in our community,” said Christian Creed, Creed & Creed Law Offices.

“The community can get involved in this and just be a part of making some child happy,” said Eugene Whitney Junior, Firehouse Subs.

Giving back is also important to KTVE as well. Our very own Christina Jensen donated a bicycle to the toy drive on Tuesday. If you would like to donate a bicycle or toy, donations are being accepted at the Firehouse Subs at 1191 Lamy Lane in Monroe or at the Creed & Creed office at 1805 Tower Drive. You can also call Firehouse Subs and ask for more information. The number is 318-327-5911.