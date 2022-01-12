Local tire store on fire on Cypress Street

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local tire store is on fire and fire crews are working to put that fire out. Ray’s Tire Service Station on Cypress Street caught fire sometime before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

KTVE and KARD sent a crew to the scene to get some video and we were able to see smoke pouring from the building and fire trucks along with West Monroe Police Cars on the scene. Emergency crews have blocked off part of Cypress Street to protect the fire hoses as they battle the flames and they are asking that you find an alternate route until the fire is under control.

There is no word on what caused the fire, if there were people there at the time of the fire, or anyone was hurt. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.