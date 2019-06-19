Local News

Local teen boxer competing for spot on National Junior Olympics Team

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 09:17 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:17 AM CDT

(06/19/19) WEST MONROE - 15-year-old boxer, Ziykee Ali Sharkull of Monroe, is competing for a spot on the National Junior Olympics team. 

He already holds the state and regional title in his weight division.

Sharkull and his family are currently raising money to help pay for the cost of the trip. If you would like to donate click here.

The competition takes place in Madison, Wisconsin starting June 23rd. 

 

 

