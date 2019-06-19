Local teen boxer competing for spot on National Junior Olympics Team Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(06/19/19) WEST MONROE - 15-year-old boxer, Ziykee Ali Sharkull of Monroe, is competing for a spot on the National Junior Olympics team.

He already holds the state and regional title in his weight division.

Sharkull and his family are currently raising money to help pay for the cost of the trip. If you would like to donate click here.

The competition takes place in Madison, Wisconsin starting June 23rd.