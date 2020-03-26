Local teacher uses social media to continue online teaching for grade students

MONROE, LA (03/26/20) –When schools were let out in the middle of March, teachers were left with one big question. “How can we continue the hard work that we’ve been doing,” said Robin Stockton Underwood, 1st Grade Teacher at Shady Grove Elementary.

That’s when Robin Underwood’s teenage daughters suggested she post videos online of her teaching. “So I created a Youtube channel and then also post them to my personal Facebook page and then we share it on our school’s Facebook page as well,” said Underwood.

Underwood reads two stories a day and sometimes will include a mini-lesson for parents to use at home. “If it’s tagged as a mini-lesson, then that mini-lesson will also include instructions to the parent on how to teach that mini-lesson portion to their child while they’re at home,” said Underwood.

“Some of the videos are getting upwards of 900 views which is crazy because I just made the videos for my 19 kids,” said Underwood. She says the videos are one way to keep in touch with children she calls her family even though they aren’t physically in class.

“We like to call, in my classroom, the Underwood family and that they are apart of my family because I choose them to be apart of my family,” said Underwood. She even has ideas for the future of her channel.

“As we go throughout this, I’ll probably do a midday math lesson and then I think we’re gonna do a science experiment once a week,” said Underwood. If you want to subscribe, a link to her Youtube channel is here.