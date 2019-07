BASTROP, La. – (7/19/19) Local teacher Alicia Calvin has announced her run for Representative of District 16.

Calvin says she wants to focus on access to healthcare, quality education, the economy, and those impact by the criminal justice system.

She says she is not running for herself, but she is running for the people in her community.

