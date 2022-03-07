WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD)- The month of March is considered Women’s Month. In honor of that we would like to share the story of a local woman who is a survivor of domestic violence.

Megan Coates is a local woman from Ruston who was involved in an abusive relationship but thankfully was able to go from victim to survivor. “I think the biggest misconception people have about domestic violence is that it’s just physical or sexual abuse but its not”, Megan told me.

Louisiana is facing a domestic violence plague. The state has the fifth highest rate of women murdered by men that is nearly twice the national average according to the violence policy center.

“I was threatened to be killed. He almost killed one of my dogs our lab Roxy several times.” Coates says one of the hardest things to do is open up and talk about the abuse with others once that abuse has stopped. She also says every victim needs a support system.

Megan’s story is just one of thousands across the state of Louisiana. Luckily there are plenty of outlets throughout the state that help woman who are trapped in an abusive relationship.

Victims, survivors, and anyone willing to help those in need can visit these local domestic violence outlets:

The Wellspring-Monroe

D.A.R.T. (Domestic Abuse Resistance Team)-Ruston

National Domestic Violence Hotline- 800-799-7233

Family Promise of Ouachita- West Monroe