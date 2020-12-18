Local students get new bikes for the holidays thanks to the City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thursday, December 17, 2020, sixty-eight Monroe students were given new bikes, thanks to the City of Monroe.

Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe staff gave away brand new bikes to local students.

“We are giving a bike giveaway today with our partners who stepped up and gracefully provided these bikes for these young children,” says Mayor Ellis.

The city says four bikes went to each of the seventeen elementary schools in Monroe.

According to the city, they gave away twice as many bikes as last year.

The city also said they were able to create 34 “Hero Shopping Sprees”, where kids could go shopping with a police officer or a firefighter.