Local student’s art will represent Monroe on the national stage

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the holidays approach two organizations are deciding to have an elementary student design their holiday card. A Minnie Ruffin Elementary student named Regina Blanche will have their holiday card viewed by the governor of Louisiana and it will be used by the Louisiana Federation of Teachers.

Each year the Monroe Federation of Teachers along with the Louisiana Federation of Teachers selects one student to design their official holiday card. Minnie Ruffin student Regina Blanche says she loves art and is happy that she won the contest.

Regina Blanche says, “I love to make holiday cards, and I love drawing holiday cards.”

Regina’s mother, Rebecca Newton, says words can’t express how proud she is of her daughter.

“I just don’t know what to say, but I’m just amazed that out of all the kids and out of all the things she’s drawn, that was the best thing she did and they picked her to be number one, and I just hope that she keeps it up. I’m proud of her and I know Minnie Ruffin is proud of her,” says Newton.