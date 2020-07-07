Local soup kitchens reopen, offer take-out options only

MONROE, LA (07/07/20) It’s been in the making for the last several months, but meals are flowing once again from Granny’s Soup Kitchen. Between the Easter tornado and the pandemic, the soup kitchen has had to restock a lot of their food.

As of Tuesday they are now back up and running to serve the community. Due to COVID-19, sharing a meal will be different until further notice. While meals are being distributed, they are being prepared a little differently.

“For today, we decided to do the sack lunches for them.” Gladys Goins, field manager of granny’s soup kitchen said.

This doesn’t mean hot meals aren’t coming back.

“We will have hot meals as usual. we normally have hot meals that would be on Thursday and Saturday of this same week.” Goins said

Residents picking up meals will not be allowed to dine-in. Volunteers will also be distributing masks and info sheets about COVID-19 to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Educate them on COVID-19, how to stay healthy, how to protect themselves and we protect ourselves.” Goins said.

They face uncertainty if more restrictions end up being put into place.

“We would have to close it again, we would have to. it is our prayer that we wouldn’t have to but if it had to be closed again, we’ll close it again.” Goins said.

They continue to be thankful for the community support in helping them get back up and running.



“We appreciate them, we appreciate them, god bless them because they’re here giving. they’re here giving. and because of the pandemic, everybody in some area or another, some more serious than others, that we all have suffered, no matter the age.” Goins said.

Granny’s Soup Kitchen will continue to operate as is, unless further restrictions are put in place. Dine-in meals will not be allowed at all until all restrictions are lifted.