Local Scout troops showcased the program and activities as the new school year begins

MONROE, LA (09/21/19)–Hundreds of scouts, young and old, showcased their scout program skills, games, demonstrations and activities for the community.

This is the first event for scouts since the school year started. Scouts displayed how to tie knots, how to camp, even fire safety. We talked to some boys about their favorite things of being a scout.



“Knots, fire safety, planting stuff and doing all the fun stuff,” said Alex Sumrall, Cub Scout Pack 234 .

Some enjoyed the crafts.

“An asteroid cannon is a thing, so you need a pool noodle. This is what he’s got in his hand is the asteroid cannon. (demonstrates how to use it)

In addition, they had tug a war and a rope bridge.