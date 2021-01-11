Local road closures

UPDATE (7:00)-- State Police say their biggest concern is that our general public isn't used to this kind of weather. Law enforcement says if you don't have to be somewhere, it's best to stay home. However, if you have to get behind the wheel--here are some tips you should follow:

"Black Ice is a patch of ice that you may not see. We have asphalt and concrete roads so you might not see the patch of ice. You're driving along and your car starts skidding. If your car does start to skid, stir into that skid, take your foot off the gas, and don't hit the accelerator or the break. It will make it worse. Just come to a controlled stopped. After your car stops skidding, then you can push the brake pedal and come to a controlled stop. That's the biggest thing," said Master Trooper Michael Reichardt, PIO State Police, Troop F.