The following is a list of local road closures for our area:
- I-20 Overpass at Highway 546
- I-20 On Ramp at Calypso and Layton Avenues
- LA Highway 546 Railroad Overpass
- I-20 Highway 43 Stella/Mill On Ramp
- North 18th Overpass
We will update this list as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Search intensifies for crashed plane’s black boxes
- Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 11th
- China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe
- Pelosi says House will move on impeachment if other efforts to remove Trump fail
- Gunman on ‘murderous rampage’ leaves at least three dead in Illinois, others critically injured