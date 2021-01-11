Local road closures

Road Closures

The following is a list of local road closures for our area:

  • I-20 Overpass at Highway 546
  • I-20 On Ramp at Calypso and Layton Avenues
  • LA Highway 546 Railroad Overpass
  • I-20 Highway 43 Stella/Mill On Ramp
  • North 18th Overpass

We will update this list as more information becomes available.

