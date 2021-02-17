Local Pharmacies, Open or Closed?

With all the crazy winter weather going on, it’s difficult to pick up your prescriptions.
To help alleviate this problem, we’ve put together a list of pharmacies that are open and closed in our area.
OPEN
- Walmart Pharmacy @ 2701 Louisville Ave, MONROE 10 AM – 5 PM
- Super 1 Foods @ 2211 E Madison Ave, BASTROP 10 AM – 5 PM
CLOSED
- Super 1 Foods @ 2907 Cypress St, WEST MONROE
- Super 1 Foods @ 2810 Louisville Ave, MONROE
- Walmart Pharmacy @ 2400 Cypress St, WEST MONROE
- Walmart Pharmacy @ 1025 Glenwood Dr, WEST MONROE
- Walmart Pharmacy @ 6091 Mer Rouge Rd, BASTROP
- Walmart Pharmacy @ 1201 N Service Rd E, RUSTON
- Professional Pharmacy @ 101 Professional Dr, WEST MONROE
- CVS Pharmacy @ 3423 Cypress St, WEST MONROE
- Brookeshire’s Pharmacy @ 3426 Cypress St #16, WEST MONROE
- Brookeshire’s Pharmacy @ 1801 N 18th St, MONROE
- Aron’s Pharmacy @ 1209 N 18th St, MONROE
- Walgreens Pharmacy @ 3304 Cypress St in WEST MONROE
- Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 2323 Forsythe Ave, MONROE
- Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 2801 Louisville Ave, MONROE
- Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 1930 E Madison Ave, BASTROP
- Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 1401 N Trenton St, RUSTON
- Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 108 W California Ave, RUSTON
- Kay’s Compounding Pharmacy @ 4140 Old Sterlington Rd, MONROE
- Lee’s City Drug @ 123 W Madison Ave, BASTROP
- Parkway Pharmacy @ 10374 Highway 165 N, Suite C, STERLINGTON
If you’d like add a pharmacy to this list that is open or closed, email us at KARDNews@Nexstar.tv