Local Pharmacies, Open or Closed?

With all the crazy winter weather going on, it’s difficult to pick up your prescriptions.

To help alleviate this problem, we’ve put together a list of pharmacies that are open and closed in our area.

OPEN

Walmart Pharmacy @ 2701 Louisville Ave, MONROE 10 AM – 5 PM

Super 1 Foods @ 2211 E Madison Ave, BASTROP 10 AM – 5 PM

CLOSED

Super 1 Foods @ 2907 Cypress St, WEST MONROE

Super 1 Foods @ 2810 Louisville Ave, MONROE

Walmart Pharmacy @ 2400 Cypress St, WEST MONROE

Walmart Pharmacy @ 1025 Glenwood Dr, WEST MONROE

Walmart Pharmacy @ 6091 Mer Rouge Rd, BASTROP

Walmart Pharmacy @ 1201 N Service Rd E, RUSTON

Professional Pharmacy @ 101 Professional Dr, WEST MONROE

CVS Pharmacy @ 3423 Cypress St, WEST MONROE

Brookeshire’s Pharmacy @ 3426 Cypress St #16, WEST MONROE

Brookeshire’s Pharmacy @ 1801 N 18th St, MONROE

Aron’s Pharmacy @ 1209 N 18th St, MONROE

Walgreens Pharmacy @ 3304 Cypress St in WEST MONROE

Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 2323 Forsythe Ave, MONROE

Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 2801 Louisville Ave, MONROE

Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 1930 E Madison Ave, BASTROP

Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 1401 N Trenton St, RUSTON

Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 108 W California Ave, RUSTON

Kay’s Compounding Pharmacy @ 4140 Old Sterlington Rd, MONROE

Lee’s City Drug @ 123 W Madison Ave, BASTROP

Parkway Pharmacy @ 10374 Highway 165 N, Suite C, STERLINGTON

If you’d like add a pharmacy to this list that is open or closed, email us at KARDNews@Nexstar.tv