Local Pharmacies, Open or Closed?

With all the crazy winter weather going on, it’s difficult to pick up your prescriptions.

To help alleviate this problem, we’ve put together a list of pharmacies that are open and closed in our area.

OPEN

  • Walmart Pharmacy @ 2701 Louisville Ave, MONROE 10 AM – 5 PM
  • Super 1 Foods @ 2211 E Madison Ave, BASTROP 10 AM – 5 PM

CLOSED

  • Super 1 Foods @ 2907 Cypress St, WEST MONROE
  • Super 1 Foods @ 2810 Louisville Ave, MONROE
  • Walmart Pharmacy @ 2400 Cypress St, WEST MONROE
  • Walmart Pharmacy @ 1025 Glenwood Dr, WEST MONROE
  • Walmart Pharmacy @ 6091 Mer Rouge Rd, BASTROP
  • Walmart Pharmacy @ 1201 N Service Rd E, RUSTON
  • Professional Pharmacy @ 101 Professional Dr, WEST MONROE
  • CVS Pharmacy @ 3423 Cypress St, WEST MONROE
  • Brookeshire’s Pharmacy @ 3426 Cypress St #16, WEST MONROE
  • Brookeshire’s Pharmacy @ 1801 N 18th St, MONROE
  • Aron’s Pharmacy @ 1209 N 18th St, MONROE
  • Walgreens Pharmacy @ 3304 Cypress St in WEST MONROE
  • Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 2323 Forsythe Ave, MONROE
  • Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 2801 Louisville Ave, MONROE
  • Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 1930 E Madison Ave, BASTROP
  • Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 1401 N Trenton St, RUSTON
  • Walgreen’s Pharmacy @ 108 W California Ave, RUSTON
  • Kay’s Compounding Pharmacy @ 4140 Old Sterlington Rd, MONROE
  • Lee’s City Drug @ 123 W Madison Ave, BASTROP
  • Parkway Pharmacy @ 10374 Highway 165 N, Suite C, STERLINGTON

