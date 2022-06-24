MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Local members of the community came together at forsythe park in monroe friday afternoon

A peaceful group gathered at Forsyth park around 6:30 Friday afternoon reacting to the news of the United States Supreme court’s decision of overturning Roe vs. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights.

About a dozen people attended and shared some personal moments and said how this action will have an affect to their future.

Bambi Aiken address the group saying “I had no process time and I just kind of like through this all together cause all I really wanted to do was like just be with a bunch of women we’re just as scared as I am like not only to just take existence of women during this but what does a mother,” says Aiken.



Dianah Rose followed with a sharing a person story of being a victim of sexual assault saying “A few months ago I met someone who I thought I could trust for the past few months I have been having to call says that and I went through a few weeks where I thought I was carrying this man child,” says Rose.

A mother of three children and one daughter who will be entering junior high school Joy Mayhugh expressed her fear of children not having a choice if something harmful happens to them “I don’t want my daughter going out into a nation and into a world where she’s not gonna have a choice about whether this happens to her or not that’s crap,” says Mayhugh.

The organizer of this event says they will continue to fight for women’s rights.