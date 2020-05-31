Local peaceful protest at Monroe Civic Center

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) – Another day of protest following national riots and violence across the country as locals gather outside the Monroe Civic Center to spread the word.

A local chapter of the NAACP held a peaceful protest today to let their voices be heard.

The protestors stated they want to see change happen they plan to speak with public officials and local law enforcement to ensure that what happened in Minneapolis doesn’t happen here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.