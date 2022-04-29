GREENVILLE, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Local Organizing Committee of Greenville will have a town hall meeting from 6:30 PM to 8 PM, at the Elks Lodge. The lodge is located at 1818 East Alexander Street.

The meeting will consist of various emergency agency representatives providing information regarding disaster preparedness and topics about safety information. There will be open dialogue, panel discussions, and a questions and answers segment.

Light refreshments will be provided at the meeting. For more information, call 662-577-9343.