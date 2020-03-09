Local organizations ban together to combat homelessness in the Twin Cities

Monroe, La. (3/9/2020)——- The Wellspring Alliance for Families, Home Coalition and the United Way of Northeast Louisiana are joining forces for a new project to help the homeless.

The project is called Front Door, its goal is to find homes for people no matter their status. The point is the no one should experience homeless. This is for people who may not fit in certain subcategories of homeless aid, filling in the gap.

This fundraiser is put on by Jim Taylor, a portion of each vehicle sold at their Rayville or Ruston locations this month will go towards the Front Door project.

To access any information about homelessness or to receive help yourself call 2-1-1.