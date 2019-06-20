Local officials and organizations celebrate National Garbage Man Day

(6/19/19) – Men and women were celebrated and recognized by the Samoan Civic and Social Club along with the City of Monroe Public Works Department for National Garbage Man Day.

Each one in attendance of today’s event were given gifts and awards for their outstanding work they do daily to keep Monroe safe and clean.

“Garbage and trash pick up is a necessity in any city you know, were just trying to give garbage man a day to celebrate them for all the hard work that they do,” said James DeTiege, Solid Waste Supervisor for the City of Monroe.

Several years ago, a young name man named John Arwood, created National Garbage day, to raise awareness for garbage men and women who are important to the quality of life in our cites and homes.

