Local Newk’s Eateries holding “Give Back Night” in support of local non-profits

WEST MONROE, La. — A local restaurant is looking to help residents cook dinner and give back to a community resource all at the same time.

The Newk’s Eatery in Monroe will be holding their “Give Back Night” where 10% of the pre-tax sales will be donated to ARCO.

Also on that same night, Newk’s in West Monroe will be supporting MedCamps of Louisiana and Newk’s of Ruston will be supporting Wiggin’ Out.

The “Give Back Night” will run from 5 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, May 5.

