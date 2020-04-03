Local neighborhood is still doing a big Easter activity while socially distancing

WEST MONROE, La (04/03/20) — It’s a fun Easter event with a socially distant twist…an Easter egg hunt with colored pieces of paper in the windows of houses.

“Every year we have a Easter egg hunt and brunch and this would’ve been our 15th annual, so I think all the kids were a little upset that we’re not having our big party, but this way they’re at least getting to go out and do something and do some type of little egg hunt,” said Lissy Compton, Art Teacher.

To pick up your Easter egg to color, you can come to the neighborhood’s little library. All you have to do is open the door and pull out your blank template.

“It gives you something to do, creativity, some of the eggs look traditional, like your normal eater egg with the strips of color, but then I’ve seen some that are really good like a rabbit or a scene with a cross,” said Compton. “It’s kinda fun to just think and just draw crazy designs on it,” said Phoebe Compton, Daughter of Lissy.

Compton’s daughter says it’s a fun way to do an easter activity while still being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. “You can walk or you can ride your bike and then you can look on each side for the eggs and then you count them,” said Phoebe Compton. While not every house in the neighborhood has an egg in a window, some have multiple eggs, making the hunt last a long time.

“You’ll notice that some houses didn’t do just one egg, they may have done five or six eggs, so you could tell the kids had fun doing it,” said Compton. Compton’s daughter says the other day when she went to look for eggs, she found 140 eggs in the neighborhood.