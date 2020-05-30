Local NAACP Chapter protests killings of Black Americans across America

MONROE, La. (05/30/2020) — Protests have happened across the country, and now in the ArkLaMiss, all in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

“We’re tired of dying and we just want to let others know, that Monroe is not exempt from those similar situations.” Rev. Ambrose Douzart, President of Ouachita Monroe Chapter of The NAACP

You’ve probably seen the video, a police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck who was handcuffed.

Floyd’s outcry of being unable to breathe isn’t an unfamiliar story.

“I’ve been mishandled. I’ve been pulled over where the police run up to me saying I ought to take your car. I ought to take you to jail,” said Pastor of Bread of Life Worship Church of God and Christ, David Lloyd.

A Monroe resident had similar experiences too, “Me and my wife went to the store, [to get] just a pack of M&Ms and a Powerade. I watched them circle this store three or four times and waited until I pulled off. I didn’t feel safe,” said Wesley Harris.

“We know that where there’s no justice, there’s no peace.” Rev. Ambrose Douzart, President of Ouachita Monroe Chapter of The NAACP

Many people may not understand why people are destroying communities in protest of the violence black people face.

“[You’re] not hanging us on the tree no more. But now you got a badge on, stun gun on, a.45 on your side, you’re just shooting us down and nothing is done about it.” David Lloyd, Pastor of Bread of Life Worship Church of God and Christ.

“It’s a lot of anger built up and it’s coming out,” said Harris.

A small group came to the Monroe Civic Center to make a difference peacefully, to lift their voice and declare what Black Americans want.



“All the black man is asking, treat me fair. I ain’t asking you to give me nothing because I know how to work and earn what I want. But treat me fairly,” said Pastor Lloyd. David Lloyd, Pastor of Bread of Life Worship Church of God and Christ.

“We should not judge a man by the color of his skin, but the character of his heart,” said Rev. Ambrose Douzart, President of the Ouachita Monroe Chapter of the NAACP.

So here’s what they say they’re going to do.

“We’re going to meet with the officials of this city, as well as West Monroe, as well as the sheriff’s department to discuss issues.” Rev. Ambrose Douzart, President of Ouachita Monroe Chapter of The NAACP

“I think our mayors should step up. I think our government should step up. Quit making excuses.” David Lloyd, Pastor of Bread of Life Worship Church of God and Christ.

They’re hoping that what happened in Minneapolis, and cities all across the country don’t happen here.

“Dr. Martin Luther King did a march and we still in the same place, waiting on that dream to come true,” said Lloyd.

Protestors that came out say there is something they can do while they wait.