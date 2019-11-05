Local NAACP Chapter and local leaders speak out ahead of President Trump’s visit

MONROE, La. (11/4/19) — It’s a moment that hasn’t come to the city of Monroe in over 35 years, The President of the United States is coming to town. However, his motive has local leaders saying welcome, but not so fast!

“The people of the United States, as my little hearing, can hear it, they’re disappointed with our president,” said NAACP Monroe Chapter President Ambrose Douzart.

President Donald Trump is making his last efforts to unseat Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards. A move that has Senator-Elect Katrina Jackson calling it a purely political visit.

“President Trump is disappointingly coming to support someone who’s going to reverse most of the things that he’s commended John Bel Edwards and invited him to the white house to talk about it,” she said.

This is why the Monroe chapter of the NAACP is taking a stand and peacefully protesting the president’s arrival.

“Protesting sometimes sends a signal. Sometimes not just your mere presence gives an indication of how you stand.” NAACP Monroe Chapter President Ambrose Douzart

Douzart says Governor John Bel Edwards has changed Louisiana for the better from raising teacher salaries to criminal justice reform, to Medicaid expansion.

“If you look at the last four years on what has been asked of us, the strong push to fund things, the strong push to take us out of a deficit, that’s been done,” said Jackson.

She says the impact of this visit to the election outcome is unknown.

“It may encourage people who do not support the president’s right now stance on certain issues to go out and vote more.” Senator-Elect Katrina Jackson

Ambrose agrees saying Governor Edwards has proven himself and now it’s up to the citizens.