Local musicians lead anti-violence rally Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RUSTON, La. (6/8/19)--Songs of positivity and peace filled the air at Ruston's Mayfield Park with one goal in mind -- to stop the violence.

At the anti-violence rally there was plenty of family, food and fun to be had.

Rapper Ceno organized this rally is an effort to break the cycle in the community, uniting local musicians for the cause.

"We're working together to actually build a positive environment and image. As local artists, at the same time for our community to show them that we're actually trying to build something. There's people out here actually trying to do the right thing," said local artist Strokki Bobbi.

Artist Strokki Bobbi says kids need a role model, and this rally serves as an olive branch.

"It's actions. We're taking small steps to show that we're actually executing to do better around here," said Strokki Bobbi.

Local law enforcement also joined the cause in attempt to bridge the gap between police and civilians, letting kids hop in police cars without fear.

"It's so important that we come together as a community and talk about issues and try to figure out ways to address violence in the community and stop it," said Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes.

Leading by example, guests shared their past with t-shirts that read "I survived" -- sharing stories of overcoming violence in hopes that children learn through their own experience.

"It can get worse if we allow it to get worse. It'll get better if we allow ourselves to be better," said Strokki Bobbi.

"I survived" t-shirts are on sale for $10 and all proceeds will benefit children in the area.

To order a shirt, visit www.cenodavis.com.