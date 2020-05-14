Local Miss Louisiana contestants speak out over postponement of pageant; economic impact on the twin cities

MONROE, La (05/14/20) — It’s an event some look forward to and prepare for months in advance. “I just wanted to stand on that stage and say I am Allison Newton Miss University of Louisiana Monroe and represent my school,” said Allison Newton, Miss University of Louisiana Monroe.

“As a first time competitor in Miss Louisiana, I was really really excited and looking forward to a new endeavor to challenge myself so hearing that it was cancelled was a bummer, but I also see it as an opportunity to grow in places that I may feel weak in,” said Asja Jordan, Miss Taste of the Twin Cities.

While women from across the state would normally be walking across the Jack Howard theater in June, they’ll have to wait until 2021 for a new Miss Louisiana to be crowned. The Miss Louisiana pageant usually brings in a lot of cash to the twin cities.

“They visit some of the attractions and eat at local restaurants, so it’s a big week here,” said Sheila Snow, VP of communications at Monroe/West Monroe Visitor’s Bureau.

But even though the pageant is postponed to next year and the twin cities won’t be getting that economic boost, the Visitor’s Bureau says they look forward to the pageant and what it will bring for the parish. “We’ll almost see an increase in contestants next year so what’s that gonna do in 2021–it’s gonna leave a bigger economic impact than it would have this year and so we’re looking forward to that,” said Snow.

As for the contestants, they’re getting prepared for whatever the future has for them as a title holder ahead of 2021.

“So I want to dive into how this has affected Monroe and West Monroe since it goes along with my title, Miss Taste of the Twin cities,” said Jordan.

“I’m super trusting in the organization and ULM and how they’re preparing me and what lies ahead even though we don’t quite know, but I know it’s gonna be in our best interest,” said Newton.

The Visitor’s Bureau says they understand why the decision to postpone was made and they’re thankful to work with the Miss Louisiana organization to provide the safest pageant possible in 2021.