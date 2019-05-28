Local man honors fallen veterans with special tribute in West Monroe Video

WEST MONROE, La. (5/27/19) --- One note at a time, Mark Linkous, is honoring fallen servicemembers.

"We sound the honor and we ask that folks honor the sound," said Mark Linkous.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the top of every hour he marches out of the pavilion at Hasley Cemetery.

A tradition of playing a historic military melody he started five years.

"Sounding the honors of taps is one of the most humbling experiences I think that I can imagine." said Linkous.

Linkous never served himself, but comes from a family of veterans.

He says through the years people have forgotten the true meaning of memorial day.

"It's just a remembrance. We want to thank them and thank the families for what they have given up. For their mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles to serve this country so we can be free as we are," said Linkous.

By bugle or trumpet Linkous wants to preserve american history.

"The honor or the sound of taps was done as an evening call to let the soldiers know all is well. Now we use it strictly as a honor at military funerals," said Linkous.

Onlookers stopping by showing their appreciation for the kind gesture during a tough day for many, but for Linkous he says it's about respect not recognition.

"My heart is strong for this nation. My heart is strong for the families and folks that have served our country," said Linkous.

Linkous said he hopes next year people will come out to join him in honoring our fallen heroes.

