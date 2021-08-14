Local man arrested on domestic abuse and feticide charges; killing unborn child

MONROE,La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 13, Monroe Police arrested a local man on domestic abuse and feticide charges.

According to the Monroe Police, the incident occurred on August 10, 2021 on the 800 block of Orange Street in regards to a domestic disturbance. Authorities say the victim told them she was beaten by her boyfriend, Cameron Criner and that she is currently pregnant with his child.

Authorities say the victim told them Criner made threats to punch her in the stomach so she would lose the baby.

On August 11, the victim said she could no longer feel her child moving and was taken to the hospital the next day where she was told the baby no longer had a heartbeat.

According to police, the baby was delivered and deceased on August 13.

According to the arrest report, Cameron James Criner, 19, was arrested on the charges of second-degree feticide, domestic abuse; pregnant victim, and simple criminal damage to property.