Ricco Ferrand

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in a string of vehicle burglaries. According to deputies, they have been investigating a string of burglaries in the Sylvan Lakes Subdivision area of West Monroe and Kingfisher Lane in Sterlington.

Deputies say they have arrested Ricco Ferrand and charged him with twenty counts of Simple Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Deputies say Ferrand has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on both sets of charges.