Local man arrested after receiving package filled with drugs

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local man has been arrested after a package filled with drugs was delivered to him.

According to the affidavit, on June 22, USPS inspectors in Shreveport found an open parcel containing approximately 750 Soma’s, which is a schedule 4 narcotic.

The package was addressed to 59-year-old John Perkins. A controlled delivery was then planned and executed on June 24.

John Perkins

Perkins answered the door and signed for the package, at which time, troopers made contact. Perkins refused to answer any questions and requested a lawyer.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and a search revealed 5 hand guns, 2 rifles, a shotgun, some marijuana, a large amount of THC edibles, and approximately 550 Sildenafil pills, a generic form of Viagra.

Perkins was booked into OCC on one count of Possession of CDS 4 (Soma) with Intent, one count of Possession of CDS 1 (Marijuana), one count of Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in Presence of CDS, and one count of Possession of a Legend Drug (Sildenafil).