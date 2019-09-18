Local law enforcement mourns loss of former deputy

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — (9/18/19) Sheriff Jay Russell and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies mourn the loss of a former deputy, Rebecca “Becky” BeDoit.

Becky began her career in communications at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office where she served for many years. She later moved to Union Parish, where she continued to serve, working for the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Farmerville Fire Department and the Farmerville Police Department, until she retired for medical reasons.

Becky is remembered by everyone that worked with her for her loyal and professional service to the public. She was a friend to all and a pleasure to work with, always having a sense of humor and a positive outlook on life.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time.