Local home school association sees large increase in registration for 2020-2021 school year

(07/27/20) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more parents are keeping their students home for the 2020-2021 school year.A large increase in home schooling has been occurring at many local home schooling associations like the Northeast Louisiana Christian Home School Association.

“I would say maybe even double the amount of people we normally have.” Amy Thornhill, Co-President of the Executive Counsel, NLCHA said.

The increases started towards the end of the 2019-2020 year, with a high enrollment rate as summer began. Just like traditional schooling, the way homeschooling is done has also been adjusted due to limited access of internet and physical material.

“What you experienced from march to may is not homeschooling lifestyle” Thornhill said.

Home schooling associations want to also inform parents that home school curriculum is different from schooling at home, with the responsibility ultimately left up to the parents.

“Those things were provided to you, by the school, it was the typical curriculum that you were using inside the school, and then it was returned to the school for grading and recording” Thornhill said. “We are not going to tell you what curriculum you have to choose, we’re not going to keep records of what you do at your home, we’re not going to track your grades or your student’s progress. we are here to help and assist you as you take on the responsibility of schooling your children in your home.”

They also ask interested parents to be patient during the transition process.

“We ask that you give it a try, and don’t make the first two or three months your norm because pulling out of school is going to be a transition for you, as a parent, and it’s going to be a transition for your student” Thornhill said.

Thornhill also says that the association has no limit of how many students can enroll in the program. Parents will have the option to switch to home schooling anytime during the school year, and vice versa.