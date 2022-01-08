WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local high school football announcer Bill Norris has passed away according to sources close to the family.

Norris called football games for West Monroe High School on the radio for over 20 years as the school rose to prominence and national acclaim.

After taking a break from covering high school footbal, Norris called games for West Ouachita during the 2021 season.

No funeral arrangements have been announced, but we will update this story when more information becomes available.