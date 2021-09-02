Local group seeking donations for New Orleans relief efforts

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — One Kingdom has announced that they will be making a supply run to New Orleans on the morning of Friday September 3rd, and they are seeking public assistance.

Per the request of their partners in New Orleans, the group is looking for the following items:

5 gallon gas cans full of gas

Cases of bottle water

Box fans

Non-perishable rice and beans

Anyone interested in donating these items can drop them off under the awning at WFR Church at 3201 North 7th Street in West Monroe.

Items can be donated all day on Thursday September 2, however, the truck will be leaving first thing in the morning on Friday September 3.

One Kingdom’s goal is to collect the items specifically requested by their brothers and sisters in New Orleans. They have requested that no clothing be donated.