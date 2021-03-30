Local farmers watch and prepare for possible late Spring cold

(KTVE/KARD) We’re at that time of year here in the ArkLaMiss where the weather changes on a day to day basis. And with impending cold, farmers are gearing up to protect their crops now that they’ve bloomed.

Spring is in the air at Mitcham Farms in Ruston as all of their 1600 peach trees are now past full bloom stage.

“The little peaches right now are very vulnerable” says Joe Mitcham, Owner & Farmer at Mitcham Farms.

Instead of burning for warmth, they’ve switched to something that’s not only more environmentally friendly, but often used in the summer time to keep us cool, giant fans.

“You have what they call an inversion layer, and the heat rises so high in the atmosphere that it maintains that. Sometimes it’s too high to use, and sometimes it’s just right. But anyway, these wind machines have a tilt to the blade and they bring that heat back down” Mitcham said.

This allows the peaches to stay up to 5 degrees warmer than the surrounding air, and in a heavy frost or light freeze situation, it’s just enough to keep the peaches from frostbite. Mitcham farms is not the only group worried about their crops.

“We’ve experienced bud break now, those pretty little clusters of flowers just sitting there. Very critical of course we avoid a frost damage situation” says Jeff Landry, Owner & Famer of Landry Vineyards.

At the vineyard, the concept is the same for their 16 acres of grapes, but they use a different tool; the subtle change in elevation.

“Since we’ve been here, we’ve never lost a crop here. The way it works is the cold air comes down to the bottom, and if there’s an exit point, it won’t stack up. Stacking up would result in damage to the vines; frost basically gets to the tissue, burning the tissue. The cluster of flowers is right there, that’s our future grapes” Landry said.

To ensure this doesn’t happen, they’ve also have a giant fan to help move the cold air around where it pools on the property.