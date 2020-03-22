Local employees speak out after Coronavirus leaves them unemployed

WEST MONROE, LA (03/21/20)– The impact coronavirus has left is vast and some local employees have even been laid off as a result.



With businesses closing their doors or cutting to a smaller staff, many West Monroe locals found themselves in a situation they never saw coming.

“I recently lost my job, it was completely unexpected. I really thought I was going to be one of the ones not impacted,” said Megan Neighbors, local business employee.



Megan Neighbors says she was doing life as usual when she lost employment and as of right now these layoffs could last up to six months.

“I was very surprised when I got the email, I was just at home cooking dinner and next thing I know, I don’t have a job,” said Neighbors.

Waiting tables or bartending isn’t even a back up at this time as restaurants have also said bye to their employees. Kelsey Novak worked at a local restaurant but was laid off when the dining room was unable to house customers.

“It gets a little frustrating to have nothing to do all day except clean your house, but once it’s clean there is really nothing else to do,” said Kelsey Novak, restaurant employee.

Not having something to do is the least of her worries as bills are due within the next few weeks. However, some in the community is understanding and working with those who no longer have income.

“I have an awesome landlord who is just like don’t worry, I’m the last thing you need to worry about. So I’m working on my other bills first,” said Novak.

Those who have found themselves unemployed due to the coronavirus are asking people to do the right thing, as following the CDC’s safety steps doesn’t just affect them but the whole community.

“As long as everybody does what they’re supposed to, wash their hands, social distancing, then I think everything will be okay and we can get it done sooner rather than later,” said Neighbors.